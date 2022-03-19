FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Today's games

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:52 am
Fixtures. Photo: David Dales

Fixtures for March 19:

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

League: Brigg Town CIC v Barton Town Reserves, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Grantham Town Academy, Immingham Town v Skegness Town Reserves, Nettleham v Tetney Rovers First, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Wyberton.

Supplementary Cup: Appleby Frodingham v Sleaford Town Rangers, Lincoln United v Louth Town.

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic v Fulbeck United, Wyberton Reserves v Skegness Town A.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic v Eagle United, Woodhall Spa United v Fishtoft.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Boston Athletic, Spalding Harriers v Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fishtoft Reserves v Bull Athletic Reserves, Holbeach Bank v FC Wrangle, Swineshead Institute A v Boston Bears.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-final (KO 2pm): Pointon Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-final (KO 2pm): Park United Reserves v Boston College Reserves.

East Lincs Football Combination

Spectrum Print Division One: Cleethorpes Town A A v Louth Old Boys, Grimsby Borough Dev A v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves, Immingham Town Reserves v Sutton Rovers, Louth Town Reserves v Keelby United, Ludford Rovers v Alford Town.

Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v Scamblesby, North Cotes v North Thoresby, North Somercotes United v Burgh Athletic.

Brian Todd Homes Divisioin Three: Louth Old Boys Development v Burgh Athletic Reserves.

Football Stuff Village Trophy: AFC Grainthorpe v Manby.

R&Y Autos Tom Sandys Trophy: Alford Town Res v Louth Old Boys Veterans.

Lincs League