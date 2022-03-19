FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Fixtures for March 19:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Brigg Town CIC v Barton Town Reserves, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Grantham Town Academy, Immingham Town v Skegness Town Reserves, Nettleham v Tetney Rovers First, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Wyberton.
Supplementary Cup: Appleby Frodingham v Sleaford Town Rangers, Lincoln United v Louth Town.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic v Fulbeck United, Wyberton Reserves v Skegness Town A.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic v Eagle United, Woodhall Spa United v Fishtoft.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Boston Athletic, Spalding Harriers v Woodhall Spa Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fishtoft Reserves v Bull Athletic Reserves, Holbeach Bank v FC Wrangle, Swineshead Institute A v Boston Bears.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-final (KO 2pm): Pointon Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-final (KO 2pm): Park United Reserves v Boston College Reserves.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One: Cleethorpes Town A A v Louth Old Boys, Grimsby Borough Dev A v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves, Immingham Town Reserves v Sutton Rovers, Louth Town Reserves v Keelby United, Ludford Rovers v Alford Town.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v Scamblesby, North Cotes v North Thoresby, North Somercotes United v Burgh Athletic.
Brian Todd Homes Divisioin Three: Louth Old Boys Development v Burgh Athletic Reserves.
Football Stuff Village Trophy: AFC Grainthorpe v Manby.
R&Y Autos Tom Sandys Trophy: Alford Town Res v Louth Old Boys Veterans.