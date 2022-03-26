FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Today's games

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:14 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:16 am
Today's fixtures.

Fixtures for March 26:

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

League: Keelby United v Nunsthorpe Tavern, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Grimsby Borough Reserves, Lincoln United Development v Brigg Town CIC, Louth Town v Sleaford Town Rangers, Skegness Town Reserves v Nettleham.

Challenge Cup: Immingham Town v Horncastle Town.

Supplementary Cup: Tetney Rovers v Wyberton.

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Bull Athletic v Fishtoft, Eagle United v Kirton Town, Park United v Woodhall Spa United (to be played at Woodhall Spa).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Pointon Utd Reserves v Boston Athletic, Spalding Harriers v Freiston, Woodhall Spa Reserves v Billinghay Athletic.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Swineshead Institute A, Boston College Reserves v Holbeach Bank, Fishtoft Reserves v Eagle United Reserves, Sibsey v Boston Bears.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final (KO 2pm): Pointon Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, semi-final (KO 2pm): Wyberton Reserves v Skegness Town A.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, semi-final (KO 2pm): Swineshead Institute Reserves v Railway Athletic Reserves.

East Lincs Football Combination

Spectrum Print Division One: Cleethorpes Town A A v Sutton Rovers, Keelby United v Ludford Rovers, Louth Old Boys v Louth Town Reserves.

Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v North Somercotes United, Scamblesby v Burgh Athletic.

Brian Todd Homes Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe v Louth Old Boys Development, Market Rasen Town v Manby.

Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: North Thoresby v North Cotes.

Lincs League