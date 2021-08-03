Football returns to York Street as club prepares to move in

York Street. Photo: Callum Johnson

Football will return to York Street.

Almost a year to the day since Boston United left the town centre ground for the Jakemans Community Stadium, it has been announced that Boston Saturday League club Railway Atletic will move in.

The first team and reserves will both play home contests at York Street, which was the Pilgrims’ home from 1933 to 2020.

“It came about a chance conversation with a friend of the club and the Malkinsons (the family who own the stadium),” explained manager and secretary Lee Vacey.

“The lads are buzzing, group chat’s never been so lively.

“Hopefully, playing at such a historic ground, it raises the levels.”

A statement made by Railway, read: “We have some work to do and friendlies will continue at Garfit’s (Lane, former home).

”It is hoped the opening game of the league (season) happen at York Street.”

Football was played at the site before the Pilgrims’ inception in 1933, going as far back as the late 1800s.

The stadium hosted regular Boston and District League action in 1964-65 when United competed in the local leagues after financial problems forced them to resign from the Midland League.