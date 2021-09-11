Football returns to York Street - today's Boston Saturday League fixtures

York Street.

This week's round of Boston and District Saturday Football League action will see Railway Athletic play their first competitive fixture at York Street.

The club have moved into Boston United's old home for the 2021-22 campaign and will host Boston College in the Fishtoft Cup.

Spectators are welcome to attend.

Fixtures:

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Railway Athletic Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Woodhall Spa United Reserves, Pointon Reserves v Caythorpe, Spilsby Town Reserves v Freiston, Swineshead Institute Reserves v Spalding Harriers.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Bull Athletic Reserves, Boston Bears v Park United Reserves, FC Wrangle v South Lincs Swifts, Holbeach Bank v Eagle United Reserves, Sibsey v Fishtoft Reserves.

Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Billinghay Athletic v Park United, Eagle United v Splisby Town, Northgate Olympic v Kirton Town, Railway Athletic v Boston College, Skegness Town A v Coningsby, Swineshead Institute v Pointon, Woodhall Spa United v