Ford gets the nod as Boston Town hold end-of-season awards

Richard Ford

The midfielder-cum-defender was named the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

Youngster Bailey Dilley scooped the Young Player of the Year accolade while midfielder Kuwsi Ofushine received the Manager’s Player of the Year trophy from outgoing boss Gary Edgley.

Jordan Tate received the Outstanding achievement award and the Golden Boot went to Harry Limb for his 25 goals.

Ryley Thompson, an ever-present this campaign, and captain Lee Beeson received awards, along with player-assistant Lori Borbely, who has reached 481 appearances, second on the all-time list behind Lee Rippin.