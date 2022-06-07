Former Alfreton Town keeper heads to Gainsborough Trinity as coaching team comes together

Gavin Saxby is now part of Gainsborough's coaching staff. Photo: John Rudkin.

With new joint-bosses Neal Bishop and Damon Parkinson now in place and pre-season plans being finalised, Gavin Saxby has become the latest addition to the Trinity staff, bringing good experience with him.

He was most recently at Frickley Athletic and his playing career saw him play for clubs including Tamworth and Alfreton Town as well as several Northern Premier League sides.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also represented Great Britain Universities and Colleges for two years which included tours to Trinidad and Italy, and is now working towards his UEFA B coaching badge.

He said: “After speaking with Bish and Damo, and from my own research last season, I am really looking forward to working with [Trinity keeper] Matt Yates and I will be looking to build on the tremendous season he had last year.

"Everything I’ve heard and seen is all positive, so he’s going to be like a member of my family for this next season. I will be here for him for whatever he needs - as well as pushing him on even further!

"I’ll certainly get that changing room bouncing and ensure the lads are such a tight bunch and bond. I am a massive believer in if you have a tight changing room, it is worth plenty of points before we even kick a ball."

Meanwhile, the draws for rounds one and two of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup have been made.

The first round will see Stamford entertain Grantham Town, Lincoln United travel to Cleethorpes Town and Spalding United host Grimsby Borough.

Round two will see Lincoln City - the highest-ranked side in the competition - entertain the winners of Lincoln United and Cleethorpes.

The team to progress from the Stamford-Grantham contest will travel to last season's finalists Gainsborough Trinity.

Spalding or Grimsby Borough will entertain Boston United.

The remaining quarter-final will see Grimsby Town entertain last year's winners Scunthorpe United.