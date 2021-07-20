Former Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity midfielder Matt Wilson captains Sleaford Town

Matt Wilson.

Matt Wilson pulled on the Sleaford Town captain's armband for Saturday's friendly draw.

The new recruit is an experienced campaigner, having turned out for clubs such as Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity Alfreton Town, North Ferriby United, Guiseley, Worksop Town and AFC Mansfield.

The 34-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, featured for the Greens in their 1-1 pre-season draw at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Town will continue their warm-up fixtures by travelling to Harrowby United tonight.