Former Boston United player and manager sent off in tunnel before match kicks off

Former Boston United manager Graham Drury and ex-Pilgrims striker Gregg Smith were both sent off this evening - before a ball was kicked.

Spalding United are hosting Stamford in a Northern Premier League Midlands Lincolnshire derby this evening.

But neither Tulips striker Smith nor Daniels boss Drury made it out the tunnel.

“Crikey 10 minute delay here. Spalding striker Gregg Smith and Stamford manager Graham Drury sent off before kick off,” Alan Swann of our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph tweeted.

The dismissals were confirmed by the Tulips’ account, although the reasons for the red cards are yet unclear.