Former Boston United player Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager following Thomas Tuchel sacking
Former Boston United defender Graham Potter has agreed to become Chelsea’s new manager
Potter will leave his job at Brighton and Hove Albion and takeover at Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
No contracts have yet been signed, however both sides have reached a verbal agreement about the 47-year-old taking over at Chelsea.
Potter joined Boston United from York City during the 2003/04 season and went on to make 12 appearances for the club.
But since hanging up his boots Potter has gone on to make a huge name for himself in management.
He started his career at Swedish fourth-tier side Östersund, who were then playing in the fourth tier of Swedish football. He went on to win promotion to Sweden’s top flight and also won the Swedish FA Cup.
Potter then took over at Championship side Swansea City before replacing Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2018–19 season.