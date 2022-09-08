Graham Potter played for Boston United in the 2003/04 season. He is now set to become Chelsea's new head coach.

Potter will leave his job at Brighton and Hove Albion and takeover at Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

No contracts have yet been signed, however both sides have reached a verbal agreement about the ​47-year-old taking over at Chelsea.

Potter joined Boston United from York City during the 2003/04 season and went on to make 12 appearances for the club.

But since hanging up his boots Potter has gone on to make a huge name for himself in management.

He started his career at Swedish fourth-tier side Östersund, who were then playing in the fourth tier of Swedish football. He went on to win promotion to Sweden’s top flight and also won the Swedish FA Cup.