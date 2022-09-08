Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Boston United player Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager following Thomas Tuchel sacking

Former Boston United defender Graham Potter has agreed to become Chelsea’s new manager

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:44 pm
Graham Potter played for Boston United in the 2003/04 season. He is now set to become Chelsea's new head coach.
Graham Potter played for Boston United in the 2003/04 season. He is now set to become Chelsea's new head coach.

Potter will leave his job at Brighton and Hove Albion and takeover at Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

No contracts have yet been signed, however both sides have reached a verbal agreement about the ​47-year-old taking over at Chelsea.

Potter joined Boston United from York City during the 2003/04 season and went on to make 12 appearances for the club.

Most Popular

But since hanging up his boots Potter has gone on to make a huge name for himself in management.

He started his career at Swedish fourth-tier side Östersund, who were then playing in the fourth tier of Swedish football. He went on to win promotion to Sweden’s top flight and also won the Swedish FA Cup.

Potter then took over at Championship side Swansea City before replacing Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2018–19 season.

Graham PotterChelseaThomas TuchelBoston UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion