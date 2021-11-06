Former Boston United teammates to clash in the Premier League this afternoon

Graham Potter (left) and Graeme Hones. Photos: Getty Images

Two former Boston United teammates will go head-to-head in the Premier League this afternoon.

Graham Potter and Graeme Jones were both part of the Pilgrims squad which kicked off the 2003-04 League Two campaign, long before they embarked on impressive coaching careers.

Today they will be in rival dug-outs as Brighton and Hove Albion host Newcastle United.

Potter - who joined Shrewsbury Town on loan and later Macclesfield Town after making 16 Pilgrims appearances - has received praise for his work in charge of the Seagulls, who are currently eighth in the Premier League.

Jones will take charge of the second-bottom Magpies this afternoon after manager Steve Bruce left St James' Park.

He scored seven goals in 38 appearances for Boston, and is also part of Gareth Southgate's England coaching set-up.

Today's match at the Amex Stadium kicks off at 5.30pm.

Jones (top row, third from left) and Potter (middle row, third from right) in the 2003-04 season.

