Former Boston United winger receives gambling fine

Terry Hawkridge. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Former Boston United winger Terry Hawkridge has received a fine for gambling.

The 31-year-old - who began the season with the Pilgrims before joining Northern Premier League Basford United - admitted being in breach of FA Rule E8 - misconduct in respect of 35 bets placed on football matches between May 5, 2016 to March 15 2017.

Hawkridge, who has previously played for Hucknall Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Notts County and Solihull Moors, was been fined £500.

Pilgrims winger Jay Rollins has served a one-month ban for gambling while teammate Andi Thanoj is still serving a five-month ban for betting on matches.

United midfielder Connor Dimaio has also been charged as part of the FA investigation into gambling but has yet to had his case dealt with.

Hawkridge is now working alongside another ex-Pilgrims player at Basford, with Mark Clifford joining the club as head coach.

Clifford - who recently stepped down as owner of Ilkeston Town, has joined manager Steve Chettle’s backroom staff.