Ernie Moss has sadly died, aged 71.

Ernie managed Trinity from 1995 to 1998 – and returned for a second spell in charge in 199/2000. Prior to that he was assistant manager to Peter Morris at Boston United between 1992 and 1994 – his first stint in the dug-out.

But he is best known for his time as a player with Chesterfield, having gone on to become their record goal-scorer.

Sadly he was suffering from dementia and had been living in a care home. His family believe his dementia was caused by him repeatedly heading a football during his career in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The Moss family have long campaigned for more research to be done into the links of heading a football and dementia.

Ernie’s playing career spanned from 1968 to 1992 and included spells with 12 different clubs.

He managed with seven different sides from 1992 to 2007.

Ernie, who was renowned for his heading, had three spells at the Spireites, scoring 192 goals in more than 500 appearances.

Chesterfield FC said in a statement: “Ernie was a hugely popular figure who enjoyed watching matches at the Technique Stadium with his family until ill health prevented him from attending.

“Ernie leaves behind wife Jenny and daughters Nikki and Sarah, together with son-in-law Stu and grandchildren Henry, Georgia, Erin, Finn and Callie.