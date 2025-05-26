Former Manchester City, Burton Albion and St Mirren star signs for Brigg Town
Joining the Zebras is winger Adam Drury, who scored over 100 goals in more than 350 games for Grimsby Borough in nine years at the club,
He started out in the academy at Manchester City and also had loan spells at Burton Albion and St Mirren, going on to then feature for Gainsborough Trinity as well as Grimsby Borough.
Drury said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Brigg Town for the upcoming season. I have heard fantastic things about its direction and ambitions as well as the passionate following.
"I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working with the new management team and hopefully we can make this season a successful one.”
Joint manager Stephen McCarron added: “I’m thrilled to announce Adam as our first signing as management of Brigg Town.
“Adam is a player with an outstanding non-league pedigree — over 100 goals and multiple promotions to his name. He’s a class act in the final third, always a threat, and brings real versatility across the pitch.
“From our first conversation, he’s been a pleasure to deal with. Straightforward, committed and eager to get going — he’s made my job very easy.
“I’ve no doubt the Brigg Town supporters will love watching him play. He’s a player who excites and we’re lucky to have him on board.”
Among those who have agreed to remain at the club for the upcoming season are defender Lewis Hill, who played every minute of Brigg’s season in 24/25.
Ben Vazquez has also agreed to stay, as has defender James Petronzio, while fans’ favourite Josh Jordan also remains and has been appointed club captain at the age of 22.
Midfielder Dayle Hutson and striker Josh Batty have also committed to Brigg, while Harrison Coley, Scott Hutchinson, Brad Ronis, Owen Davey and Alfie Usher will also play a part in Brigg’s attempts to improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish in NCEL Division One.