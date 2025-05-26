Former Manchester City, Burton Albion and St Mirren star signs for Brigg Town

Adam Drury is pictured playing for Manchester City at the start of his career. Photo: Getty.

​Brigg Town have announced one new signing and the retention of several key players as they begin preparations for the 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Joining the Zebras is winger Adam Drury, who scored over 100 goals in more than 350 games for Grimsby Borough in nine years at the club,

He started out in the academy at Manchester City and also had loan spells at Burton Albion and St Mirren, going on to then feature for Gainsborough Trinity as well as Grimsby Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drury said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Brigg Town for the upcoming season. I have heard fantastic things about its direction and ambitions as well as the passionate following.

"I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working with the new management team and hopefully we can make this season a successful one.”

Joint manager Stephen McCarron added: “I’m thrilled to announce Adam as our first signing as management of Brigg Town.

“Adam is a player with an outstanding non-league pedigree — over 100 goals and multiple promotions to his name. He’s a class act in the final third, always a threat, and brings real versatility across the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our first conversation, he’s been a pleasure to deal with. Straightforward, committed and eager to get going — he’s made my job very easy.

“I’ve no doubt the Brigg Town supporters will love watching him play. He’s a player who excites and we’re lucky to have him on board.”

Among those who have agreed to remain at the club for the upcoming season are defender Lewis Hill, who played every minute of Brigg’s season in 24/25.

Ben Vazquez has also agreed to stay, as has defender James Petronzio, while fans’ favourite Josh Jordan also remains and has been appointed club captain at the age of 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Dayle Hutson and striker Josh Batty have also committed to Brigg, while Harrison Coley, Scott Hutchinson, Brad Ronis, Owen Davey and Alfie Usher will also play a part in Brigg’s attempts to improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish in NCEL Division One.