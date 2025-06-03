Former Mansfield Town and Reading youngster makes Brigg Town move

Lewis Collins in action during his time at Reading.

Lewis Collins became the latest new face through the door at Brigg Town this week as the Zebras gear up for the new NCEL Division One season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New joint-managers Stephen McCarron and Martin Pembleton have been busy building their squad for the upcoming campaign, with many of last season’s squad having been retained and several new faces also acquired.

The latest of those is 28-year-old Collins, who comes with plenty of higher level experience and multiple promotions, having spent recent seasons at Grimsby Borough, but having also made nearly 80 appearances for Cleethorpes Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a youngster he came through the ranks at Grimsby Town before earning a move to Championship outfit Reading, then making his way to Mansfield Town in the summer of 2016 where he featured heavily for their U18 and U23 sides.

And he has family connections to Brigg, as his dad Dave was part of the 1996 FA Vase-winning side at Wembley.

Joint boss Pembleton told the club’s media: “We’ve been in contact with Lewis from the very beginning, and with strong interest from several other clubs, we’re absolutely delighted he’s chosen to play his football at the EC Surfacing Stadium.

“Lewis ticks every box for how we want to play this season. He brings a calmness and composure to the pitch that will allow those around him to thrive. Beyond that, he’s a proven winner with multiple promotions under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now in his prime, I’m looking to Lewis to be a leader – to be a general in the centre of the park and drive this team forward.”

Collins added: “I wanted to sign for Brigg after a change in work circumstances, hearing about the exciting project, and it’s also a chance to link up with some people I’ve had great success with in the past – Adam Drury and Owen Davey.

“The ambitions for me this season with Brigg has to be promotion. With the quality added to a squad that narrowly missed out last season, I think it’s got to be our target.”

​