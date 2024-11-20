Former Mansfield Town manager Graham Coughlan is back in management at Boston United.

Former Mansfield Town manager Graham Coughlan has been named Boston United’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coughlan, who left Stags in October 2020 after a poor start to the season, faces a stiff task with Boston United currently in deep relegation trouble in the National League.

The Irish manager has been out of work since leaving Newport County by mutual consent in the summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “Following a thorough three-week recruitment process, the Pilgrims have opted for the Irishman to become the club's new manager as they seek to retain the National League status earned in May.

“He assumes immediate control of first team affairs at the Jakemans Community Stadium, as preparations continue for the visit of Braintree Town on Saturday.”

Coughlan served Southend United for a number of years in assistant manager and first team coaching roles, before being appointed Bristol Rovers' permanent manager in January 2019, following a successful spell in caretaker charge.

A brief unsuccessful spell with Mansfield followed with Couglan winning just four of his 27 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to first team management at Newport followed in October 2022, after a stint at Bramall Lane coaching the Sheffield United’s under-23s.

At Newport, he preserved the club's EFL status in his first campaign at the helm, before taking the Exiles to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup in the following season where they exited the competition to Manchester United at Rodney Parade.

As a player, the Dubliner played over 500 games, including headline spells with the likes of Livingston, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday and earned three promotions.