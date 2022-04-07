Former players returning to The Wong as Horncastle Town play final home game of the season

Oliver Dean scored on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town will play their final home game of the league campaign on Saturday - looking to get one over some familiar faces.

Andrew Bullivant, Ben Fidling, Luke Blondel and Jonathan Timmins are former Wongers currently registered with Nettleham, who will provide the opposition on Saturday.

The quartet were all Town players last season, some of whom also previously playing under Andrew Cotton and Erik Rawdon when they were running the club’s reserves before their step up to the first team dug-out this summer.

“They’ve got lads who used to be in our side last season,” Cotton said.

“It’ll be nice to see them and nice to have a catch up, but it’d also be nice if we could beat them.”

The eighth-place Nettles have picked up seven points from their past three matches in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Now Cotton hopes a good crowd will be in attendance to cheer on the hosts in their last game of the campaign at The Wong.

“Nettleham have been on an absolute flier since Christmas,” he added.

“They seem to have gelled really well.

“The support we’ve had this season, especially in a difficult season, has been absolutely fantastic. I can’t ask for any more.

“They’ve been really supportive and backed us.

“It’s really good to see youngsters from the junior section coming down to support as well.

“I’m hoping we can have a good backing one last time this season.”

MORE: This week's Lincs League round-upOliver Dean, Jamie Behan and Michael Harness put Town 3-0 up at fourth-place Lincoln United Development in Saturday’s 3-1 victory, which moved the Wongers up to 14th in the table.

“We were delighted (with the performance), 3-0 up after half an hour and put them to the sword a little bit to be honest,” Cotton continued.

“They had two or three chances, mostly from distance and nothing really clear-cut, but we were so, so clinical.

“The most pleasing aspect was that we set up a really high 4-3-3 and the number of times they went through us was minimal

“We locked on really quickly in the middle of the park. Pleased it worked with a lot of players in the starting XI under 23, so it’s really promising.

“It was the way we’ve wanted to play all season but we’ve had personnel issues.

“The squad dictates how you have you play at times.

“They’re young lads and they carried it out really well.”

Saturday’s contest against Nettleham kicks off at 3pm.