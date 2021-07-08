Former Premier League players, actors and celebrities preparing for charity football match in Lincolnshire

Wes Brown. Photo: Getty Images

A former Premier League defender, actors, soap stars and an ex-England international could be among the celebrities preparing for a charity football match in Lincolnshire.

The Once Upon A Smile charity side will send a team to take on a Leverton SFC squad at Skegness Town's Vertigo Stadium on Sunday, August 29 for the Dales Memorial Trophy.

Stars such as Royle Family actor Ralf Little and Thomas Turgoose, of This Is England fame, regularly turn out for the team, as do former Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown and Alex Bruce, who played in the Premier League for Hull City.

Emmerdale actors Danny Miler, Jay Kontze, Joe-Warren Plant and Si Lennon plus Hollyoaks' Daniel Jillings could also be involved.

The Leverton side have been playing charity matches for a number of years, raising more than £16,000 for good causes in the process.

This will be the third time they have faced a Once Upon A Smile XI, who support for bereaved families.

The past two matches have raised a spectacular £8,650.

Ralf Little. Photo: Getty Images

Tickets start at £7 (£3.50 for under 6s) while VIP meet and greet packages are also available.

They can be booked here.

The OUAS line-up will be confirmed closer to kick off as celebrity appearances can be changed due to contractual obligations and filming schedules.

Further information is available via [email protected]