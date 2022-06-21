Former Scunthorpe United striker and a returning fans' favourite both sign for Gainsborough Trinity

Bradley Grayson, pictured during his time with Buxton, has returned to Gainsborough.

Bradley Grayson has returned to the club having previously scored eight times for Trinity last season before ending the campaign at Rossington Main.

Also joining is Jack Dyche, 24, who began his career with Scunthorpe United – where he played alongside new Trinity joint-boss Neal Bishop – and has since had spells with clubs including Ashton United, Boston, Bradford PA, Guiseley, Curzon Ashton and most recently Hyde United.

And Bishop and fellow joint-boss Damon Parkinson are delighted to have both on board.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bishop said of Dyche: “He’s the right profile of player in terms of what we are looking for.

"He’s at a good age, he’s quick and direct and again, he’s someone we can work with and believe we can improve. He wanted to come and join us and I’m sure he’ll become a fan favourite."

On Grayson, Parkinson said: “Brad was well liked around the club and scored some important goals in the middle part of the season.

"It was an easy conversation to get him to come back for another season, he enjoyed his time here, loved the supporters and was desperate to come back and do well.”

Bishop added: “These deals take time as we only want good characters in the building as well as good players, it’s a challenging market but we are happy with the way things are progressing."

Dyche is looking forward to his new challenge, commenting: “I am really looking forward to getting started at Gainsborough.

"I know Neal Bishop really well and think he will develop me as a player and help push my potential more.

"I know the club has a good following and I’ll hopefully pay the fans back for their support this season.”

Grayson said: “I am looking forward to it. It’s great to be back working under Damon and Neal.

"Damo was the guy who brought me in last year and he knows what I’m about and what I bring on and off the pitch.