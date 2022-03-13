Four-minute hat-trick earns Barnetby United points

Barnetby beat Baltic Boys.

A stunning four-minute minute hat-trick just after half time by Liam Davies set Barnetby Uhnited on their way to a hard earned threee points at the Co-Op ground against The Baltic Boys.

The hosts took an early lead courtesy of a Matas Stankevicius strike on four minutes and despite Barnetby having the majority of the first half possession and creating the better chances the score remained 1-0 at half time.

Within four minutes of the re-start the game was turned on its head as first Davies scored direct from a corner to level the scores.

A minute later his glancing header put the Railwaymen in front and when Barnetby were awarded a penalty in the 49th minute he duly dispatched the spot kick to record a four-minute hat trick.

Barnetby were now well in control as they continued to cause the Baltic Boys problems.

Terry Carolan burst into the box from right back to make it 4-1 with 81 minutes played and Callum Wilkins, on debut, capped off a hard working performance up front with the fifth and final goal of the game on 88 minutes.

EC Surafcing Scunthorpe and District League results:

Nev Watson Nursing Cup: Group A - Santon 0 Scotter United Reserves 6, (Martin Smith (3), Jayce Gunn (2), Keegan Janney); Ashby Park Rangers 4 Appleby Frodingham Reserves 1 (Robbie Leaning (2), George Carylon, Oliver Steele; Jack Fell).

Division One: Baltic Boys 1 Barnetby United 5 (Matas Stankevicius; Liam Davis (3), Terry Carolan, Callum Wilkins), College Wanderers 3 The Butchers Arms 1 (Simon Igoe, Steven Barker, Paul Reilly; David Brown), Manor Park CF 1 Briggensians 3 (Jordan Dulson, Luke Jollands (2), Michael Clements), Scotter United 2 Limestone Rangers 0 (James Wainwright).

Division Two: Crowle Colts Development 1 Barnetby United Reserves 1 (Brandon McClurey; Shaun Clark), Limestone Rangers Reserves 2 Ashby Bowl 3 (Christopher Thornton, James Hewitt; Corey Beedle, Robert Bunton, Michael Dempsey), Messingham United 1 New Holland Villa 0 (Brandon Andrade).