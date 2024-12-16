Fourth win in a row for fast-rising Gainsborough Trinity as they take the points at Lancaster City

Gainsborough Trinity made it four league wins from four with Saturday's 2-1 victory at Lancaster City, backing up an away midweek win at Mickleover as the Holy Blues begin to climb the table.

Local boy Lewis Butroid, making his first start since the epic Emirates FA Cup tie at Hednesford, opened the scoring for Trinity 17 minutes in.

And despite being pegged back, Declan Howe again found a way to shake his tail and score the decisive goal.

Trinity boss, Russ Wilcox praised his side's bravery on the ball in the second half and said: “Although the pitch was heavy and cutting up in places, I thought we were a lot braver on the ball and moved them about, and created chances.

Trinity celebrate scoring at Lancaster. Photo by Michael Porter.

“It took them 15 minutes to get out of their own half. That's a signal as to how dominant we have been.”

Backed up by a steeled defensive showing, Trinity returned from Lancashire with a deserved three points.

Two penalty appeals that were waved away could have given the score a more comfortable feel, but against a side beaten only once previously at home this season, no one would underestimate the size of achievement of maximum points at Lancaster.

On one of the spot kick shouts, Wilcox said: “Everyone in the stadium, whether you're 10 yards away, or a 100, could see that's a penalty.

“It hasn't cost us. If it had I would have been so disappointed, as on the balance of play, we deserved the win.”

Late in the game, Trinity withstood a home onslaught and Wilcox said: "Set pieces were always going to be key for us.

“The goal we conceded, we did very well to deal with the first phase, but we didn't deal with the second phase. They have good delivery, but we defended for our lives in the second period and got the win.”

Trinity complete a run of three away games in four with a trip to the North East at Morpeth Town - and an opportunity to record a first double of the season, the Blues having won the home opener 3-1 thanks to goals from Will Lancaster, Jordan Helliwell and Declan Howe.

Gainsborough are next at home on Boxing Day, in a 3pm kick-off. Play-off chasing Guiseley are the opponents, and the town is encouraged to get behind Russ Wilcox and his fast-rising side.