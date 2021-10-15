Fraser Bayliss returns to Boston Town, Gary Frost back in management

Fraser Bayliss.

Fraser Bayliss has returned to Boston Town.

The attacker began the season at UCL Premier North rivals Holbeach United, but last night it was confirmed he would be returning to the DWB Stadium.

“We’re really pleased, he’s a massive addition to us,” said Town boss Gary Edgley.

Meanwhile, former Poachers manager Gary Frost has returned to the dug-out.

He will take over as new Holbeach manager on Monday, the Tigers announced last night.

“Following the departures of Phil (Barnes) and Dean (Elston), the club are pleased to announce that the new manager is Gary Frost.,” a statement read.