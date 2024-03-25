Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Howe (2) and Bailey Conway were also on target with the first three goals coming in a first half showing of sheer dominance.

The Blues are at home again on Bank Holiday Monday, when Stafford visit and Russ Wilcox's men will be looking for a better outcome than the last time the sides faced off.

Preston was an unused substitute that day, shortly after scoring against Scunthorpe United in the Lincolnshire County Cup.

Fraser Preston - enjoying life at Gainsborough.

Now getting regular game time, the former Scotland youth international said: “The form at the minute is really good and there’s a real confidence in the team which is showing out there on the pitch.

“Russ (Wilcox, Trinity Manager) gives me the freedom to drop in and get on the ball and create and link play for the team to create chances.

“We have a lot of good footballers in the team so he encourages us to get the ball down and play.”

And that style is reaping its rewards.

“We have really good forwards in the team and it makes it very competitive for places, added Preston.

“So you have to always be on your game because someone wants your shirt.

“But whoever plays in the forward positions we know are going to provide for the team.”

Also chipping in with a goal at the weekend was Bailey Conway.

“He has been excellent all season,” said Preston.

“He's been the most consistent player for me and to see him get his goal was a credit to him for his hard work and performances all season.”