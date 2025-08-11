Free hit for Louth Town after hard-earned point against Leeds UFCA

Louth Town manager Carl Martin was delighted to see his side come from 2-0 down to rescue a late point against visiting Leeds UFCA on Saturday and believes they now have a 'free hit' away to NCEL Division One title favourites Wakefield this Friday night.

Against Leeds, Louth went behind on 23 minutes to a Jaydan Sanhu goal and Sanhu then doubled his and Leeds' advantage from the penalty spot on 56 minutes.

But the White Wolves were far from done and, after a series of substitutions breathed new life into them, they roared back through a goal by Theo Kitt-Bushell 10 minutes later.

Four minutes from time Louth were awarded a spot kick of their own and Will Pennell tucked it away low into the corner to earn a precious point.

Will Pennell nets a late leveller from the spot for Louth on Saturday. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and conceded another penalty,” said Martin.

“It is a bit of an Achilles heel for us at the moment, switching off and individual errors.

“But fair play to the lads, we dug in and rescued a point, though it probably should have been all three really.

“With 20 minutes to go, though, we would happily have taken the point.

“They showed the togetherness in the squad and, after making four changes, the substitutes made a huge impact for us, as did our never-say-die attitude.

“But overall it was probably two points dropped.”

Saturday followed a midweek 2-1 home defeat by Worsbrough Bridge in which Harvey Lidgard had wiped out Bridge's opener after the break only to see Louth were beaten by a goal four minutes from time.

“First half against Worsbrough we were miles off it,” said Martin.

“But we regrouped at half-time, got a response from the lads, and then a moment of madness near the end and we lost the game.

“We have to stay switched on and keep our concentration levels for the full 90 minutes. We are just doing it in fits and starts at the moment.

“But we are going in the right direction, though we could probably do with a little more luck.”

Louth now head for Wakefield on Friday (7.45 kick off) and he added: “Friday we travel to the big hitters of Wakefield which will be really tough.

“They are favourites to win the league, even though they've probably not had the start they wanted.

“For me they are the best team in the league with their recruitment and size of club so it is a free hit for us really.

“There is no pressure on us at all and we will just go there and give it a good go.”