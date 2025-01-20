Free hit for Louth Town's strugglers at Wombwell after home hammering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Town boss Carl Martin believes Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Wombwell Town is a free hit for his NCEL Division One strugglers as they try to halt a run of nine games without a win.

A promising display in a 2-1 midweek defeat at Maltby Main was followed by a 5-0 home hammering by third-placed title hopefuls Wakefield on Saturday and the White Wolves now face a tricky week at fourth-placed Wombwell on Saturday and at home to sixth-placed South Leeds on Tuesday.

“We have targeted certain games in the final run-in and it's fair to say Wakefield and Wombwell are free hits for us,” he said.

“If we could pick up a point – or even three – on Saturday, it would be a bonus.

Louth on their way to a heavy home defeat by Wakefield on Saturday.

“But a four-point gap has now opened up between us and the side above the relegation zone.

“It is vital we keep in touch with them and hope the gap does not get any bigger.

“We are hoping our luck and results will turn soon.”

On Saturday Louth were one down after four minutes and three down by half-time and Martin said: “Wakefield are the best team we have played this season.

“I could not ask more from my players for effort and endeavour.

“They were far superior to us and we fell well short on the day.

“We didn't do the fundamentals well and they exploited that, so 5-0 was a fair reflection of the game.

“We just have to take it on the chin and regroup.”

That followed the narrow loss at Maltby Main where they went behind after three minutes before Harris Dunn set up Bailey Wright to level, only to see Maltby grab a winner early in the second half.

“We played really well at Maltby and deserved at least a point,” said Martin.

“Going behind so early was not ideal but we dug in and equalised.

“Maltby scored again but we pressed hard and had two glorious chances in the last 10 minutes we didn't take. We have to be more ruthless in that final third.

“But overall I was pleased and it was at least one point dropped.”

Martin strengthened his squad last week with the dual-registration of experienced defender Bradley Wood on a short term basis from Grimsby Borough, the permanent signing of young striker Ethan Fretwell from Bottesford Town and the dual-registration of experienced former Hull City and Grimsby Town forward Jack Barlow, also from Grimsby Borough.

After four defeats on the bounce, Louth are now four points from safety but with a game in hand.