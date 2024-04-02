Boston United saw chances go begging in defeat at Rushall. PIC: Lee Keuneke.

Owen Oseni's eighth minute goal proved to be the difference at Dales Lane - with Brad Nicholson, Jimmy Knowles and Kelsey Mooney all going agonisingly close to an equaliser before the break.

“It was one of those days,” said the United boss. “Numerous chances were created, we have a couple of one-on-ones that we should have done better with and the keeper had a great day.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is one of those where we lick our chin and queue onto the next one.

“They threw their bodies on the line and credit to them. You could see what an important win it was for them

“We tried everything. We changed the system 3-4 times, it just wouldn't fall in the back of the net.

“We moved the ball really well, it was just that final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Games are won in both boxes and we weren't good enough in theirs.

“We have four cup finals ahead, we are still in the play-offs and it is still in our hands.

“We have got to respond to this one now.”

Rushall took the lead when a long ball over the top evaded Nicholson and Oseni ran on to beat Cameron Gregory with a low drive.United responded, with Rico Browne blocking bravely to deny Knowles, while Nicholson rattled the post and Mooney lifted an effort over the top after turning smartly on the edge of the penalty area.

Mooney later played Knowles into the clear, but United's top scorer slammed wide when well-placed.Rushall had further chances before half-time, withCameron Gregory saving well to deny Oseni and Nicholson blocking a firm drive from Ronan Maher on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United enjoyed plenty of the ball after the interval, although it took until the 72nd minute for Weaver to be called into action to deny ex-Leamington team-mate Mooney.