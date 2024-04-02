Frustrated defeat for Boston United as chances go begging at Rushall
Owen Oseni's eighth minute goal proved to be the difference at Dales Lane - with Brad Nicholson, Jimmy Knowles and Kelsey Mooney all going agonisingly close to an equaliser before the break.
“It was one of those days,” said the United boss. “Numerous chances were created, we have a couple of one-on-ones that we should have done better with and the keeper had a great day.
“It was a poor goal for us to concede.
“It is one of those where we lick our chin and queue onto the next one.
“They threw their bodies on the line and credit to them. You could see what an important win it was for them
“We tried everything. We changed the system 3-4 times, it just wouldn't fall in the back of the net.
“We moved the ball really well, it was just that final third.
“Games are won in both boxes and we weren't good enough in theirs.
“We have four cup finals ahead, we are still in the play-offs and it is still in our hands.
“We have got to respond to this one now.”
Rushall took the lead when a long ball over the top evaded Nicholson and Oseni ran on to beat Cameron Gregory with a low drive.United responded, with Rico Browne blocking bravely to deny Knowles, while Nicholson rattled the post and Mooney lifted an effort over the top after turning smartly on the edge of the penalty area.
Mooney later played Knowles into the clear, but United's top scorer slammed wide when well-placed.Rushall had further chances before half-time, withCameron Gregory saving well to deny Oseni and Nicholson blocking a firm drive from Ronan Maher on the line.
United enjoyed plenty of the ball after the interval, although it took until the 72nd minute for Weaver to be called into action to deny ex-Leamington team-mate Mooney.
Knowles' close-range effort deflected wide, Nicholson saw a header gathered by Jake Weaver and the Rushall keeper saved the best until last with an instinctive stop to deny Mooney inside the six-yard box.