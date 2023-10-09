Frustrated Ian Culverhouse critical of Boston United defending after defeat at Curzon Ashton

Frustrated boss Ian Culverhouse believes Boston United are making things too easy for their opponents.

He spelt out his disappointment at the Pilgrims’ sloppy defending following their 3-1 defeat at Curzon Ashton.

Devon Matthews and Alex Kenyon had the Nash in control at half-time and once Isaac Sinclair had netted Curzon's third eight minutes after the break, the home side were comfortable.

Michael Bostwick did reduce the arrears in stoppage time with his first goal in United colours.

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse has criticised his side's defending.

“It is in both boxes where we have let ourselves down,” he said. “We haven't reacted enough for the first goal when clearing it.

“The second one was also poor. We have not reacted enough to stop the cross coming in.

"We are not doing enough to stop the ball getting into our box

“The third one comes from a throw and it sums it up. Everything is too easy at the moment. I have not sat on the si de and thought we have been done by someone who has gone through us.

" They are not earning goals against us at the moment, it's too easy.”

The Pilgrims, who handed new signing Jai Rowe a full debut at right-back, knocked the ball about well in the first half but failed to trouble Cameron Mason in the home goal.

United were on top territorially until Curzon took the lead on the half-hour mark - with Matthews lashing home a sublime effort from 30 yards.

Crucially, the Nash added their second before the break when Kenyon got up to glance home a close-range header.

After Jimmy Knowles crashed a glorious chance wide in the first minute of the second half, Curzon wrapped up all three points in the 53rd minute when Sinclair was afforded the freedom of the United half to waltz through and beat Gregory from 25 yards.