Frustrated Ian Culverhouse urges Boston United to stop shooting themselves in the foot

He was left disappointed after watching the Pilgrims slip to a 2-1 defeat at Brackley Town after shipping two goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

“We are killing ourselves and putting ourselves out of games too early and too easy,” said the United boss.

“I can't fault the effort, we were the better team and dominant after they scored their second.

Boston Town paid the price for a poor start.

“You can be dominant, but we are losing games at the moment and we have to be better.

“The reality is the way we are losing games is very frustrating, we are giving them away and it's something we have to stamp out.

“We took it to them after the break, we had too. We need to be better, we really do, we are losing games through our own fault.”

The match had survived a 10.00am pitch inspection and the Saints were soon into their groove - taking an 11th minute lead when Tommy O'Sullivan's long throw found its way to Zak Lilly who hooked home the opener.

Four minutes later, Morgan Roberts was threaded through and beat Cameron Gregory with a crisp, low drive.

Gregory subsequently denied Danny Newton and Alex Gudger within seconds of each other as Brackley threatened to cut loose. He then tipped a deflected Riccardo Calder cross wide for a corner.

United reduced the arrears two minutes into first half stoppage time when Brad Nicholson stabbed home from close-range.

Sam Smart was introduced on the hour and he was soon into the thick of the action, with Brackley keeper Danny Lewis keeping out Deji Sotona's swerving drive.

The Pilgrims enjoyed plentiful possession in the second half - but Lewis only really had one further save to make from Keaton Ward.

United have launched a special festive 'Kids for a Quid' offer for supporters attending the Alfreton Town fixture on Saturday December 23.

Chairman David Newton commented: "We have had fantastic support once again this season, but we are also aware of the current cost pressures on everyone, particularly as we head towards Christmas.

"We would love to see a bumper crowd on December 23, so we are delighted to offer 'Kids for a Quid' on that day (maximum two children per paying adult).

"Santa will also be present, with a gift for all the children, kindly sponsored by Boston United Supporters Association, and we will also be handing out mince pies on the day.

"Hopefully, we can make the day a real festive event as we move into the Christmas period."