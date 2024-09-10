'Frustrating week' for Skegness Town after double defeat

Chris Rawlinson says his side have been unlucky in their last two games.

Two straight home defeats put a dent in Skegness Town’s good form this week.

Last Wednesday saw Lincolnshire rivals Sleaford Town win 2-1 at the Vertigo Stadium, before Harrowby United were 1-0 victors on Saturday.

And Rawlinson said that he’s now keen to put things right when Melton Town are the visitors this weekend.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating week – both sides we were up against said what a good side we were but ultimately we lost both games.

"It’s frustrating where you look where some points from the two games would have put us but it’s football and it happens. We’re a young group, playing a different style of football with different formations and we’re still trying to find the best fit for the squad we have.

"Mistakes will happen but in both games we’ve dominated possession, had countless good chances – more so on Saturday than against Sleaford – but they haven’t come off. We also had a perfectly good disallowed goal which I think even the officials know was wrong, and missed a penalty too.

"It means we just have to bounce back in the next two tough games.”

After the home game with Melton, Skegness then go to Newark Town next Wednesday night, with Rawlinson expecting good challenges from both.

He said: “Both teams have had good starts to the season and are deservedly up there.

"So we have to dust ourselves down and not let ourselves get too carried away based on a couple of defeats. We just need to bounce back and build a run again which we’re perfectly capable of.

"There is a marked difference between our home form and our away form, and we need to try and find a way of making our home surroundings fit with what we’re trying to do.

"It seems to work away from home where we can break and hit teams on the counter, whereas at home we have more of the ball in their half and are finding it hard to break teams down. But that’s something we’ll work on and something we’ll get there with. It’s not panic stations – it’s not ideal but it’s not like we’ve lost all nine games.

"We’re comfortably in the pack and will do all we can to get the result on Saturday, set us up for Wednesday and then the Vase after that.”​