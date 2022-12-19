Louth Town manager Carl Martin said it was frustrating to not play a single game in December when his title-challenging side were on a real roll.

Over the past three Saturdays, Sutton Bridge United pulled out of a Lincolnshire County Cup game, unable to raise a side, then Saturday's massive game at Nettleham followed the weekend before Saturday's home clash with Appleby Frodingham in being frozen off.

With no game likely now until 7th January, that will see the White Wolves out of action for six weeks.

Martin said: “We have not even played a game in December. It's really bad way to end the calendar year when we've not played for four weeks.

A rare sight in recent weeks - Louth Town in matchday action.

“We are second in the league, so we have to take the positives. But December for us has been a complete write off. It has been a complete disaster.”

If results had gone their way, Louth could have ended the year top of the table, but again the frost wiped out the game on Saturday at their rivals.

“We probably knew on Wednesday or Thursday when the temperatures were so low and the frost was setting in but we didn't actually get told until 11am abut 30-45 minutes before we were due to set off, even though we knew deep down it wouldn't go ahead,” he said.

“I believe we are now next scheduled to play on Saturday, 7th January. The league has not issued the fixtures yet but we believe we are at home to Tetney Rovers in the League Challenge Cup.

“That will be six weeks without a game.

"That's a long time so we will maybe try to do something over Christmas – possibly getting the reserves in to play an 11 against 11 at the club to dust off the cobwebs so we can try to hit the ground running next year.

“The only positive thing for us is that we had a couple of players on four yellow cards and facing a suspension if they were booked again.

"But those bookings are wiped out at Christmas. That's a little bit of a bonus. But we just want to play.

“The lads are itching to go and are in good form. We are doing really well in the league and the cups so the momentum was there.