Boston Town saw another game called off due to a frozen pitch on Saturday as they were due to host Kimberley Miners Welfare in the United Counties League.

The last time Boston played Sleaford. Picture by Steve W Davies Photography.

They now face three tough away games which could really decide their season in the league and county cup.

After a solid 1-0 win against Eastwood in their previous game, the Poachers remain in 11th place as all other games apart from one were postponed for the same reason.

Sleaford Town beat Wisbech Town away 3-1 and the Greens are who Martyn Bunce’s side travel to next on the 25th January.

There have been some classic encounters between these two and earlier in the season, Boston were beaten by Sleaford 2-0 on their own back yard back in September and last time the rivals met at Eslaforde Park, Sleaford were victorious winning 3-1, scoring 3 in the last 10 minutes back on Christmas Bank Holiday Tuesday in 2021.

After that on Saturday, it’s another tough encounter in the league as the Poachers travel to second place Melton Town.

Only 2 months ago, these two met at the Mortgages For You Stadium and despite leading twice, Boston went on to lose 3-2.

They don’t have the greatest record against Melton as last season’s trip there finished in a 4-1 defeat. Will the Poachers find revenge?

Following that, it’s the big semi final tie away at Brigg Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

With Brigg being in the Northern Counties Eastern League Division 1 (the equivalent to the league below Boston), they are the current holders so it won’t be an easy game for the Poachers as they look to reach the final.

If they are successful, they will play Deeping Rangers or Skegness Town at a neutral venue later on in the season.

Of course, after these games there is still another good three months of football but with Boston sat in 11th place, they will have try and get some results out of Sleaford and Melton and if they are to lose Brigg, you’ve got to be realistic and say season over as that is the last competition they are in.