The weekend’s game between Melton Town and Boston Town was postponed because of the condition of the home club’s artificial pitch.

Melton Town FC's 3G pitch was left unplayable.

Melton have apologised to players, officials and fans of both clubs as emergency work is carried out which meant the surface wasn’t in a satisfactory condition for the game to go ahead.

The artificial surface was put in to ensure fewer games were postponed during the winter months and to enable training and community use all year round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton Town have issued the following statement: “Less than 18 months ago, we paid for a new FIFA Pro Quality 3G pitch, but unfortunately we have been let down as the current state of the pitch is not fit for purpose due to failing FIFA testing.

"We are having emergency remedial work carried out today and tomorrow but the pitch cannot be approved for use in advance of Saturday’s game.

"We are hopeful that this will not happen again and express our apologies to the players, officials and loyal fans of both clubs.”

The match was due to take place at 3pm at Sign Right Park, at the club’s Melton Sports Village HQ.

Boston Town will now be left kicking their heels again this weekend for the second Saturday in a row.

Their next game is now their Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final away at Brigg Town on Wednesday 1 February, KO 7.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement