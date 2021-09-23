Frustration for Skegness Town boss Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins is feeling the frustrations of points dropped.

Town were beaten 2-0 at home to Loughborough in a match which saw Keiran Wressle red carded in the second half.

And for Collins in compounded two weeks of disappointment following back-to-back home defeats.

“I’m massively disappointed with the result,” said Collings. “I’m not disappointed with how we played in the first half - but we just missed too many chances and were good enough in both boxes.

“We conceded from a set piece, which is not great in my eyes.

“We were pushing at the end and conceded. Our first half was as good as we have played and we could have been two or three up, but it’s about what happens in both boxes.

“The last two weeks we have played two of the best sides in the league and should have beaten them both.

“It is two of the most frustrating weekends I have had as a football manager in over ten years.

“There is a lot of frustration around the club. I am always big on performance. If you perform at a high level over a long period of time you will get your reward, but we’ve not got our reward over the last two weeks.

“We should have won the last two games and I would have been disappointed if we had drawn them.”

Collins is hoping to see some more stability return to his backline after seeing his defence disrupted by injuries.

He added: “I am never one to make excuses but from a defensive point of view injuries have hit us and we’ve not had a settled defence.

“That is not conducive to getting clean sheets. In the past we have based ourselves on being sold at the back.

“We went 8 or 9 games without conceding last season and it’s hard when you don’t have a settled defence.

“Maybe it is a learning curve for the players that no matter how dominant you are, you have to defend set pieces or you are in danger of losing the game.”

Attention now turns to an FA Vase trip to Lutterworth with Town set to face another tough test.

“Lutterworth are up there and scoring a lot of goals so it is going to be a hard game, like all we are playing at the moment,” said Collins.

“I don’t know a lot about them, but I’m not overly concerned about who we play.

“It’s about getting players back and getting some experience to solidify us.