Full-time training and team ethic could make Milan Lalkovic a hit at Boston United - Craig Elliott

Milan Lalkovic made his debut against Hereford. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott was impressed by Milak Lalkovic's team ethic as he made his Boston United debut.

The 28-year-old former Portsmouth, Walsall and Doncaster Rovers winger came off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Hereford, catching the eye with some direct running.

"He's a really good, experienced player. He came on and you've seen he's an intelligent player who's played at good levels," Elliott said.

"He's also a good age so hopefully it'll work out.

"We've had a problem in that wide area in recent week, he's got that intelligence.

"He wasn't coming on to impress he was buying into the team and that's what we need. He was very much a team player."

The Slovakian, who also has Czech Republic clubs including Banik Ostrava and Sigma Olomouc on his CV, has been a United target since he returned to the UK.

However, Elliott was forced to play the waiting game while international clearance was granted - and it was a close-run thing Lalkovic was even allowed to feature against the Bulls.

"It came through at the last minute (on Friday) and that was a good bit of news," the manager explained.

Now Lalkovic has clearance he is able to ensure he is in the best possible shape for Saturday's trip to Chester (KO 3pm).