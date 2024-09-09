Gainsborough Trinity slipped to defeat in the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Saturday, when Lancaster City came from behind to win the game with two second half strikes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dayle Southwell registered his first of the season, putting Trinity in front inside 10 minutes, but failed to add to their tally, leaving the door open for Lancaster to come back into the game after the break.

Twice striking the frame of the goal in the second half, and a gilt-edged chance with the final kick of the game, meant a disappointing afternoon for Russ Wilcox’s side.

“We must be better in both boxes,” said manager Wilcox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity waste a glorious late chance to secure a share of the spoils against Lancaster. Photo by Bryan Pye (@bry_pyesport)

“We need to be doing the basics better, get back to keeping clean sheets, like we did when we started the run back in January, we kept clean sheets against Worksop & Guiseley and that gave us the platform to go on our great run.”

“If we can keep them out at one end, we can back ourselves to go down the other end and knick it, but at the moment we are needing to score two or three goals to win a game of football.”

Trinity now turn their attentions to the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday when they welcome Lincolnshire neighbours Grantham Town to the Kal Group Stadium in the second qualifying round.

It’s a game that pits first team coach, Kevin Pressman and young defender Sisa Tuntulwana against their former club, adding a little extra spice to the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressman, a former FA Cup finalist, said: “You couldn’t see this one coming, with the number of different teams in the competition.

“It’s nice to get them here at home. I had a spell there as goalkeeping coach, academy manager and a few other bits and bobs around the club.

“It will be nice to see some familiar faces, although a lot of the team have changed since I was at Grantham.

“Louis Bland, the manager, was there before I arrived, and has gone back since I left – and they have been doing okay. It will be an interesting day, but as long as we win, I won’t be complaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came here towards the end of the season (with Grantham) and drew 2-2.

“Hopefully they will bring some supporters.

“They always used to take a nucleus of supporters away with them, that were very vocal and supported the team, regardless of the result.

“So hopefully it will be a good day, and Trinity can be in the hat for Monday’s draw.”

Tickets priced at £13 adults, £9 concessions and £4 U16s can be purchased via the club website, or on the day. Turnstiles open at 1.30pm, kick off at 3pm.