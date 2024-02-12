Register
BREAKING

Gainsborough favourite Bailey Conway eyes top half finish for Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity fan favourite Bailey Conway has his eyes firmly set on a top half finish after the Holy Blues returned to winning ways at the weekend, writes Rob Hughes.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Pitching In Northern Premier League is clearly split into three distinct categories.

Eight top half sides are in the race for a play-off spot, whilst eight points separate ninth to Trinity down in 17th.

Gainsborough currently sitting eight points ahead of fifth bottom Basford, 12 clear of the drop zone.

Most Popular
Bailey Conway in action - Photo by Lewis McKenna (FCUM)Bailey Conway in action - Photo by Lewis McKenna (FCUM)
Bailey Conway in action - Photo by Lewis McKenna (FCUM)

"We are focused on making sure we finish this season strongly enough to gain enough points and stay in the league,” he said.

“However, I don’t see why we can’t have a top half finish with how tight the league table is at the moment.

“Together, with the strong playing squad and management staff, I believe we can finish really strong

“I feel from a personal perspective I am producing stronger, more consistent performances this season in comparison to last season and hopefully that can continue throughout.”

Heart, commitment and desire are three combative traits that are the cornerstone to young Conway's game, but the Bailey you meet off the pitch is world's apart from tenacious midfield dynamo.

“I’d say I’m quite a relaxed, quiet person before the game, but as soon as the whistle blows for kick off something switches and my mentality changes,” he said.

“I’d like to think the Bailey you see on a football pitch is nothing like the Bailey you would see off it.”