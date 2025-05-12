Gainsborough Trinity announce retained list - and here's who is coming and going

Forward, Javelle Clarke, the most recent player to ŕeaffirm his commitment to Gainsborough Trinity. Credit Alex Daniel.

Gainsborough Trinity have revealed their retained list ahead of the 2024/25 season, with confirmation that ten players will remain at the club.

Fresh deals have been struck with experienced quintet Bobby Johnson, Lewis Butroid, Aaron Simpson & Fraser Preston.

Jordan Helliwell, Javelle Clarke Sisa Tuntulwana and goalkeeper, David Robson are also all under contract.

Additionally, the Blues have taken the option to extend the contracts of Ashley Jackson and Curtis Durose, securing the services of the dependable duo for another campaign at the Kal Group Stadium.

Jackson, a versatile and experienced defender, has been a consistent presence in the side, while Durose had struggled for game time, due to the form of the side, but has been given a clean slate when he reports back for pre-season.

The early work will be seen as a positive move by supporters eager to see stability in the squad moving forward.

Discussions are still ongoing with a number of other players as the club continues shaping its squad ahead of the new season.

Talks are in progress with Declan Howe, Will Lancaster, Dylan Cogill, George Hornshaw, and Bailey Conway. The club has made it clear that efforts are being made to reach agreements that suit all parties, with hopes that several of these players will commit their futures to the club in the coming weeks.

However, it has also been confirmed that four players will be leaving Trinity following the expiration of their contracts. Goalkeeper Dylan Wharton, forward Dayle Southwell, left sided player, Joe Stacey, and midfielder Jordan Hallam will all be departing. The club thanked them for their efforts and contributions during their time in Gainsborough colours.

In addition, young defender Charlie Hickingbottom has returned to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan spell. Hickingbottom made a positive impact during his stint and leaves with best wishes from everyone at the club.

Manager and staff are now focused on preparations for the upcoming season, with further announcements expected as pre-season draws closer. Supporters will be watching closely to see how the squad continues to take shape, as the Blues aim to build a side capable of challenging in the Northern Premier League.

The club expressed gratitude to all departing players and assured fans that the recruitment process is already well underway.