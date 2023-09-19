Register
Gainsborough Trinity appoint ex-Scunthorpe United and York City boss as new manager

Gainsborough Trinity have appointed the experienced Russ Wilcox as their new boss.
By Mark Duffy
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:41 BST
Russ Wilcox is the new Gainsborough Trinity boss. Photo: GTFC.Russ Wilcox is the new Gainsborough Trinity boss. Photo: GTFC.
The 59-year-old replaces Neal Bishop, who left the club following the 5-2 loss at Matlock Town in the FA Cup.

After a long playing career in the professional game which included spells at Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United, Wilcox also went on to manage United as well as York City and, most recently, Farsley Celtic.

Trinity CEO Matt Boles told the club’s official website: “We had some tough, extremely tough choices and shortlisted six candidates for interview. Again, this was a very thorough process that left the board with some difficult decisions. However, by the end of the process, we were unanimous in our decision to offer the role to Russ.

"We are absolutely delighted to secure a manager of the calibre of Russ. His experience and reputation within the game speaks for itself. We believe this is the right appointment for the club and are delighted that Russ has accepted our offer.”

Wilcox says he is excited by the challenge.

He said: “"We want supporters leaving with smiles on their faces. It's ultimately a results business and we'll be doing everything we can to get results. We have only had seven games so far, there are 35 games left to play, and anything can happen in football.

"I've seen a lot of the games, but I'm really looking forward to getting down to business with the group. Everyone starts with a clean slate - and the opportunity to impress.

"I'll be tough, I'll be fair, I'll be demanding. I want to get the basics right, I'm not all in for a philosophy, we will be flexible - and find different ways to win."

Trinity are set to welcome third-from-bottom Atherton Collieries to the Northolme this weekend, before then going to fellow strugglers Basford United next Tuesday night, who currently lie at the foot of the table in the early standings and themselves appointed a new boss this week in the form of James Jepson.

