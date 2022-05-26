Gainsborough Trinity appoint Neal Bishop and Damon Parkinson as joint managers

Neal Bishop is Gainsborough's new joint-manager along with Damon Parkinson.

Experienced midfielder Neal Bishop, 40, who was a key part of Trinity’s midfield last season and who has nearly 800 professional appearances to his name, has been named as boss alongside 34-year-old Damon Parkinson, who was assistant to outgoing manager Tom Shaw last season having also worked in a similar role at Frickley Athletic and as a joint-manager at Newark Town.

Parkinson said: “I am really pleased to have been asked to join Neal in managing Gainsborough Trinity Football Club. The board have a clear vision for the style of football they expect and the profile of players they want to see at the club.

"They were clear they wanted to continue to build on the solid foundations and identity laid last season by Tom, who did a fantastic job. We have already started planning and are looking to forward to seeing all of the supporters during pre-season.”

Bishop added: “It is a huge honour and a privilege to be asked to be manager of Gainsborough Trinity alongside Damon. We share many core beliefs of how the game should be played and are committed to continuing with the brand of football that Tom instilled in the group last season.