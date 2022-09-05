Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holy Blues were comfortable 3-1 winners over Loughborough Students on Saturday in what was always a potential banana skin and joint boss Neal Bishop said: “In league games we talk about performances, but cup games are about winning and being in the next round and the lads carried out the game plan really well.

“I thought we played some good football at times though, nit-picking it could have been more comfortable.

"Four or five wouldn't have flattered us.”

Joint Trinity boss Neal Bishop.

The Holy Blues are next in action on Saturday away to Marine in the Northern Premier League.