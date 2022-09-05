Gainsborough Trinity are handed an FA Cup trip to Long Eaton United
Gainsborough Trinity were handed an away trip to UCL Premier North Long Eaton United in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round on 17th September in Monday's draw.
The Holy Blues were comfortable 3-1 winners over Loughborough Students on Saturday in what was always a potential banana skin and joint boss Neal Bishop said: “In league games we talk about performances, but cup games are about winning and being in the next round and the lads carried out the game plan really well.
“I thought we played some good football at times though, nit-picking it could have been more comfortable.
"Four or five wouldn't have flattered us.”
The Holy Blues are next in action on Saturday away to Marine in the Northern Premier League.
The scheduled fixture at home to Morpeth Town on Tuesday evening was postponed due to the Highwaymen requiring a replay against Warrington Town.