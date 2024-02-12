Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox hails best display so far since he joined

Dylan Wharton denies Atherton's Jordan Scanlon. Photo by David Featherstone (ACFC).

Leading marksman Declan Howe ended a six game run without a goal, scoring the only strike of the game to help Trinity move 12 points clear of the drop zone with two games in hand on Bradford (Park Avenue).

At the other end of the pitch, keeper Dylan Wharton secured his fifth clean sheet of the season in a determined showing from manager Russ Wilcox’s charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought the lads were absolutely magnificent today – not performance-wise though on such a heavy pitch,” said Wilcox.

“For me it was touch and go whether it should be played because of safety of players.

“Our lads were absolutely incredible and put bodies on the line, won first contacts, picked up second balls, covered each other and showed great togetherness.

“It was fantastic and for me that's the best win since I have been at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Coming to a place like this is psychologically difficult. They had won their last home game 4-3 and been scoring a lot of goals.

“It was an unbelievable result. We were under pressure and we lost last week. So to respond in the manner we have today I am really proud.”

This weekend sees a revenge mnission for Trinity after a 3-0 defeat at Basford United back in September and Wilcox said: “After an outstanding effort from the players at Atherton, in really difficult conditions, we move on to what seems like a rare home game against Basford.”

“Every game is difficult in this league and this will be no different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We didn’t cover ourselves in glory in the away fixture, so I’m looking for a much better performance this time around.”

Kick off at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm, the boss hopeful of a bumper crowd to roar Trinity on to victory.

“Come on down and support the players. It really motivates them and helps their performance.”