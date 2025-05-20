Gainsborough Trinity captain Dylan Cogill signs for promoted Worksop Town

Gainsborough Trinity centurion, and long serving captain Dylan Cogill took to X to announce his departure from the Holy Blues late last week as he heads for promoted Worksop Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My time at Gainsborough has come to an end. But what a time it has been,” he said.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, board, volunteers and all the players and staff for what has been a memorable few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big shout out to Jonno (physio) who kept me on the pitch as much as possible in a difficult year.

Trinity captain Dylan Cogill is on the move to Worksop.

“Every time I’ve worn the shirt I’ve given nothing but my all and I hope I’ve given the fans some memorable occasions.

“Captaining the team is something I’m immensely proud of and I have made memories and moments that will last a lifetime.

“Gainsborough is a great club, filled with good people and fans that have made me feel at home since I first signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next year just wasn’t meant to be, but I wish everyone nothing but the best.”

Initially on the club retained list as 'currently engaged in ongoing talks,' Cogill contacted manager Russ Wilcox to express his desire to challenge himself at a higher level.

Despite loving his time at Gainsborough and wearing the armband with pride, the opportunity to test himself at Play-Off Winners Worksop Town, was an opportunity he couldn't pass up, the Tigers embarking on a season in the Vanarama National League after defeating Guiseley in the play-off final.

After arriving from Scarborough, Cogill went on to make 133 appearances for the Holy Blues, wearing the captain's armband for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored eight goals, with his best season in front of goal coming in 2023/24, when he recorded five goals from centre half.

One of his proudest moments was reaching his 100 appearances in the club's 4-0 demolition of Lincolnshire rivals Boston United in this season's Emirates FA Cup.