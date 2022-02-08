Gainsborough Trinity chairman seeks investment to help take club forward

It's hoped more investment will help Gainsborough Trinity be more competitive and help the club's infrastructure.

In a full-page advertorial taken out in last weekend’s Non League Paper, Kane expressed his desire to attract funds that would help Trinity compete on an even keel with better-resourced clubs at step three of the pyramid and above, aiming to tap into the large interest in the club which averages crowds of over 500.

And with it also being debt-free, Kane is keen to emphasise any new funding would be ploughed straight into Trinity’s overall infrastructure – from its thriving junior section and women’s side right through to the U21s and first team.

He said: “Competing against sides with grander budgets has always been an issue when trying to establish a winning side.

"But something we’ve always tried to do is preserve the long-term future of football in Gainsborough. We have strived to build strong foundations as the goal has to be at least a return to step two.”

Led by head coach Tom Shaw, Trinity currently lie 17th in the NPL Premier Division but crowds continue to hold up, aided by the side’s good home form throughout the season and drawn from a town with a growing population of over 23,000.

Kane added: “The numbers we get always surprise me. Sometimes I think if it’s raining and horrible we won’t get many and then 500 supporters through the turnstiles.”

Kane has outlined the kind of financial support he now wants to bring in.

He said: “Things are taking shape. Perhaps though we need that shot in the arm, that extra push to drive the club on.

"The facilities we have are the envy of some clubs at our level and above.

“We want forward-thinking directors that are prepared to commit financial support to the club and to roll their sleeves up and get involved, working alongside myself and the other directors.