Gainsborough Trinity claim encouraging pre-season win against Scunthorpe United

Gainsborough Trinity claimed derby day honours with victory over Scunthorpe United. Pic: Tommy Cox.

A keenly contested pre-season local derby ended with Gainsborough Trinity beating Scunthorpe United 1-0 at the Kal Group Stadium.

Scunthorpe got the game underway and thought they had gotten off to a dream start, when on two minutes Declan Howe, making his return to the Northolme, reacted quickest to stab home from close range, before the offside flag was raised.

Trinity had a good chance of their own n eight minutes when Mason Campbell fired just over.

Just past the half hour mark, Howe tried all he could to get on the end of a scuffed bouncing cross that came back into the box from the left hand side. Robson was comfortable though, calmly covering the frame of his goal.

At the other end Simpson got forward from full back and delivered a teasing ball that had Campbell beaten all ends up, with no one arriving, the ball was thumped behind for a rare Trinity corner.

The Iron then finished the half strongly with Cal Roberts skidding an effort goalwards.

Trinity started the second half brighter with Jonny Margetts, on at half time, seeing a shot blocked from close range.

The hosts again opened Scunthorpe up down the right hand side, before Preston curled an effort narrowly over the bar from twenty-five yards.

At the other end, Mark Beck guided a header towards goal, before Russ Wilcox's men got their noses in front.

Patient build up play was once again the order of the day. And Trialist D was able to swing in a delightful right-footed centre, from out on the left. The ball was zipped into the dangerous area - and Tuntulwana looked to get on the end of it, hoping to add to his goal on Tuesday night against Grimsby. When he failed to make contact, Brandon Horton looking to get round on the defensive cover, was also sliding in - and fully committed, on the rain soaked Northolme pitch - he could do nothing but watch as he diverted the ball past the helpless Rory Watson.

Margetts then did well to hold the ball up and win a freekick, in a good area. Lewis Butroid stepped up to take, but the former Iron couldn't test the former Blue in goal for the opposition. And it was much the same at the other end, when Scunthorpe's recent signing, Billy Chadwick, couldn't hurt his former side from a set-piece in a good area.

Tuntulwana had the final opportunity of the ninety minutes, when Ashley Jackson stood a ball up brilliantly to the back post. Arriving late, Sisa got up well and directed his header down into the ground, the ball bouncing up onto the crossbar, with Watson one relieved man. The offside flag going up as Jackson looked to keep the pressure on, the roving full back having continued into an offside position after delivering his cross.

A top performance from Russ Wilcox's men against the side he enjoyed great success with as a Manager, Player and Assistant, as the Holy Blues look to make positive strides to the opening game of the Pitching In Northern Premier League. With the fixtures now out, Trinity know they welcome Ashton United to the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday 9th August.