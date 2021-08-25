Gainsborough Trinity face Bank Holiday double as they look for first league win

Jack Gibson was on target against Bamber Bridge. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Shaw’s side entertain Northern Premier League rivals Whitby Town on Saturday before travelling to face Matlock on Monday (both 3pm).

Two goals in as many minutes saw the Holy Blues beaten by Scarborough Athletic at the Northolme on Tuesday night.

Former Trinity defender Will Thornton opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, with Michael Coulson doubling the advantage seconds later.

“They’ve done us with a set piece and as a young group this is where we have to learn really quickly,” Shaw reflected.

"You concede a goal you can’t concede another really quickly and make it hard for the rest of the game.

“Disappointed for the first time in our effort to recover for that last goal.

“I want to see from our group - a group of really honest young men - a bit more desire to get back, cover the frame of the goal so you don’t concede the second.”

Trinity suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

The hosts led 4-0 before Jack Gibson netted a Holy Blues Consolation in the 80th minute with a near-post header. However, the Bridge had the final say.