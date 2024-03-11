Gainsborough Trinity fan Lewis Butroid plays his 50th game for the club he loves

Gainsborough lad Lewis Butroid racked up his 50th appearance for his home town club at the weekend, assisting his side's winning goal in a hard fought 1-0 victory at Whitby Town, writes Rob Hughes.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
Initially brought to Trinity by now Lincoln City assistant head coach, Tom Shaw, going on to make 15 appearances, it's fair to say he is now playing some of his best football for the club under a manager who knows him well in Russ Wilcox.

“I’m fortunate to have worked with Lewis three times - at Scunthorpe United, Farsley Celtic and here at Gainsborough Trinity,” said Wilcox.

“He’s an excellent footballer that can now play numerous positions.

Lewis Butroid - 50 games for Trinity.
Lewis Butroid - 50 games for Trinity.

“He’s got a great attitude, works hard for the team and is a dream to manage.”

From standing on the terraces and watching Trinity every other Saturday, to now pulling on the shirt, Butroid is delighted to hit his first personal milestone.

“I’m very happy to hit 50 games for the club I grew up watching,” he said.

“Hopefully I can keep adding to that and keep helping the team in every way I can.”

It was fitting that his telling assist that earned all three points came on game number 50.

“Seeing so many familiar faces made my decision to come back easier as well as a desire to put things right from my first spell,” he said.

“It definitely means more knowing so many people that support or work at the club and that’s why it was such an easy decision to come back.”

Praising the belief and togetherness of the squad, Lewis looked ahead to the final weeks of the campaign, saying: “If we can pick up as many points as possible for the remainder of the season, who knows where that can take us?

“Stranger things have happened, so we just have to keep this run going and you never know.”

