Gainsborough Trinity head coach targets further improvements after Lincs County Cup win over Lincoln City XI

Tom Shaw isn't getting carried away.

The Holy Blues beat a Lincoln City XI to progress to the Lincolnshire County Cup semi-finals following goals by Curtis Morrison and a Trialist.

It also saw them win the John Reames Memorial Trophy as fans finally returned to Northolme.

But Shaw refused to get carried away as he targets further improvements ahead of the season-opener.

“It was a good performance and it was nice that there was some noise in the ground,” he said.

“We are not going to get too carried away with the performance.

“There is loads to work on and we need to be better with the ball and more aggressive.

“I am pleased with the performance, but we can be miles better, especially in possession.

“With the players we have we can be a real handful for teams. I thought we were a little passive in the first half.

“When we watch the game back as a group there will be loads we need to do better.

“It was a professional enough performance, but we won't get carried away.

“We had some good spells, but we want those spells to be for longer.

Shaw however was delighted by his side’s performance out of possession and progress so far

He added: “The work rate was unbelievable when we didn't have the ball considering it is only our third pre-season game.

“It gives us a good base, we looked organised without the ball, but there's lots to work on.

“For where we are, and building for an exciting year ahead, it was a pretty good performance.