Gainsborough Trinity head coach Tom Shaw happy with display in first pre-season friendly

Tom Shaw was happy with his side's display and the number of chances created.

A goal three minutes from time by Andy Moody settled a keenly contested pre-season friendly at the Barrett's Steel Stadium.

The Holy Blues gave a run out to 21 players in Tom Shaw s first official game as Gainsborough Trinity Head Coach.

Shaw said: “ Result aside which isn’t the most important thing, although you never want to lose a game ever, it was an excellent day for the start of our campaign.

“They were a very aggressive on the front foot type of opponent and it was just what we needed to test us out.

“We have done a lot of work on being in possession so we wanted someone who would get after us and put us under stress and that is what they did.

“We created a lot of chances to score and sliced them open at times, on that side of things it was a perfect platform to move forward.”

Shaw is now keen to bolster his attacking options to give Trinity a more ruthless edge up top.

“We created up to a dozen good chances and we now need to work on finishing those off,” he said.

“There is some recruitment to do for the top end of the pitch and that will happen in the next couple of weeks.