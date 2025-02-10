Gainsborough Trinity hoping to make home advantage pay

Gainsborough Trinity have a great opportunity to back up Saturday's fourth 1-1 draw since the turn of the year, away at Hyde United with five of their next six games at home.

After a midweek clash with Warrington Rylands, Blyth and Mickleover then visit on successive Saturdays.

Saturday's draw added to points picked up away at Basford and FC United of Manchester and at home to Matlock Town, as Russ Wilcox’s side become harder to beat.

Away from home particularly, Trinity have improved in leaps and bounds, as boss Wilcox praised his side’s turnaround, more so on the artificial surface, that has seen Gainsborough pick up 12 points on 3G compared to a paltry two last season.

Gainsborough Trinity on their way to a point at Hyde United on Saturday.

“The away form is really good, we are seventh in the away form table,” he said.

“We just need to back that up with some home wins now. We have got plenty of home games to go at, with five of the next six at home.

“So let’s see what we can do about the home form, pick up some wins, and climb the table.”

At Hyde Gainsborough took the lead in the 14th minute, when Declan Howe netted from close range, as Jordan Helliwell picked out the Trinity talisman, only to be pegged back on the stroke of half-time, when home skipper Joel Amado finished first time, from a cleverly executed free kick.

“We switched off a little bit for their goal,” said Wilcox.

“It was well worked, off the training ground, and that has really cost us two points.

“I think if we go in at half-time 1-0 up, they have to open up more in the second half and take more chances, which would create more space for us to take advantage of – and our front two to get in behind.

“But it’s a good return though. Any away point is a good point.

“Coming onto the 3G – it’s not the greatest 3G either, but we played some outstanding football at times, and a draw was probably about the right result.

“Hyde is a difficult place to come and we have picked up a point and taken four points off them this season.”

Dylan Wharton made a string of important saves to keep the Blues in the game, while Fraser Preston and Lewis Butroid had opportunities saved by Hyde's number one.

Gainsborough are set to play three home games in 10 days and, as two sides embroiled in the relegation battle visit the Kal Group Stadium, Wilcox said: “Get behind us, the season’s not over yet.

“The cup runs may have finished, but strange things happen.

“We have 16 games and there is a lot of football still to be played.

“We want to build and get that momentum we had last season, winning six on the bounce at home.

“So come and get behind us, and give the lads everything you’ve got.”

Wilcox reflected on having two sessions to prepare in the week, saying: “It felt really good to get a couple of long overdue sessions in with the lads on the grass.

“The players have worked really hard, and did so again on Saturday.

“In the time I have been here - I have never questioned their application.

“It has always been a demand of myself. The lads know that too. It’s a non-negotiable. You’ve got to work hard, to play in our team.”