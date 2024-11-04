Gainsborough Trinity in FA Cup round after penalty shoot-out win ends 72 year wait

Will Lancaster, who scored a 94th minute equaliser, keeps an eye on Jack Bearne. Pic: Dave Thawley.

After waiting 72 years to reach the Second Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup, the Class of 2024 booked their place in the most dramatic of fashion.

The reward for the penalty shootout victory over Hednesford, an away tie against Sky Bet League Two outfit, Harrogate Town. Gainsborough Trinity boss, Russ Wilcox was keen to enjoy the occasion.

"Let’s celebrate this outstanding achievement. Harrogate Town away is our next destination, and we go there knowing we will have another incredible following from our supporters."

Backed by nearly 700 supporters in Staffordshire, Wilcox demonstrated his appreciation, with "A huge thank you to everyone who attended the weekend’s game at Hednesford. It’s a game that will live with all of us for years to come."

Speaking after the game the vastly experienced manager ranked the game, and the occasion, right up there with some of his top achievements in the game, but is under no illusions just how tough the next task will be - Harrogate after they beat Hollywood side Wrexham, on Sunday.

"Harrogate away is obviously going to be a very tough challenge, but we will go there with confidence and belief that we can cause another huge upset."

Details for the game will be released in due course, as TV schedules are drawn up.

Gainsborough Trinity are the lowest ranked team left in the competition and will be hoping to court favour with the broadcasting powers that be. Inside the dressing room after the game, Wilcox encouraged his group to live for the moment and not let the occasion pass them by.

Goalscorer Will Lancaster reflected on the tremendous occasion as Trinity roared back from being 3-0 down.

"It was just disappointing, thinking we wasn’t even going to make a game of it - and that we would end up getting heavily beat." The low - followed by the incredible high - as his long range screamer smashed off the underside of the bar.

"It felt like forever before eventually going in and then the pitch invasion gave us a chance to calm down inside so we could see the game out.

"During the penalties, I just thought it’s not meant to be, after we missed so many opportunities to win it, but the scenes at the end were unreal."