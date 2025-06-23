Gainsborough Trinity invest FA Cup cash into ground improvements

Gainsborough Trinity are reinvesting a portion of their FA Cup prize money to address long-standing drainage issues at the Kal Group Stadium, aiming to restore the pitch to its former status as one of the best grass surfaces at their level.

The club’s commitment to improving the playing surface follows a successful campaign, including the notable FA Cup run that saw the Holy Blues reach the second round proper, for the first time since the 1950s.

Chairman, Dave Horsley knows the importance of reinvesting in the club's infrastructure to safeguard the long term future and longevity of the club.

Head groundsman Jonathan Wood and assistant Harry Bishop, have been instrumental in identifying and addressing the pitch's drainage problems.

“We have carried out work to install new underground land drainage systems and adjusted the land levels to facilitate better natural drainage after periods of wet weather,” said Wood.

“These improvements are expected to enhance the pitch's resilience, reducing waterlogging and ensuring a consistent playing surface throughout the season.”

With these enhancements, Trinity aims to provide a top-tier playing surface that meets the needs of all teams using the facility.

The club's dedication to maintaining a high-quality pitch underscores the Holy Blues' commitment to fostering talent and promoting football in Gainsborough and the surrounding area.

As the works progress, the club anticipates that the improved drainage system will lead to fewer match postponements due to weather conditions, allowing for a more consistent and enjoyable experience for players and supporters alike

The investment in the pitch is a testament to the board's forward-thinking approach and dedication to providing the best possible facilities, at the centre of the community.

To complement the improvements to the playing surface, the club announced a number of Volunteer Days, which began last weekend, encouraging supporters to help spruce up the ground with jobs like clearing down advertising boards, painting goalposts and crush barriers, and weeding the stands.

They continue on Saturday, 28th June, Sunday, 29th June, Saturday, 5th July, and Sunday, 6th July from 10am each day.

No equipment is required as it is provided but bring a dustpan and brush along if possible.

Some of the management team and playing staff may also be there helping out too.

The famous Northolme ground, known for its rich history dating back to the 1850s, has a capacity of 4,304, with 504 seats, and has recently seen its naming rights sponsored by former chairman Andrew Wood's company, the Kal Group, for a third successive season.

Their branding can be seen all around the ground, underlining their continued support of the Holy Blues.